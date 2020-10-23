EndSars: Pray against civil war – Prophet Fufeyin tells Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the protest that erupted across the country to seek an end to police brutality, especially a section of the force called Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), popular clergyman, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has called on the entire Christian body, especially clerics to pray against civil war.

It would be recalled that the prophet saw this coming as far back as 22nd of June, 2020 and called on the church to pray, the accuracy of his prophetic words caused many to marvel at fulfillment.

Speaking in a video made public to journalists, the prophet said Nigerians must intensify in prayer, adding that keeping quiet over the situation spells doom.

“Don’t keep quiet. Things are happening in uncontrollable manner. If you think the things that are happening in Edo, Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Ibadan would not affect you, you may be wrong,” Fufeyin, who is the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM) warned.

READ ALSO:

According to him, it was high time for the crises to stop and the church would be strategic in helping to tame the tide.

The prophet had specifically prophesied that some people were planning war, stressing that the development would shake the country and leave devastating catastrophe as we’ve now seen.

Speaking during a Mountain service in Warri, Delta, earlier in June, the billionaire prophet had stated that the country was on the verge of collapse.

“Let us pray for our country Nigeria. There are different things that are about to happen. The country is shaking. Everybody is talking about the story, even small children. Some people will say how did these things come about, other would say God was doing it.

“Let us pray for Nigeria, somethings that I am seeing, I have never seen before. The things that are about to happen, if it is good for the country it should manifest to reality but if it is bad, let it be cancelled.

“As a prophet, what is about to happen, every household, every media, news houses will carry it. Let us pray that is red light. There is struggle. I can’t bare it, I can’t stand it, I don’t know whether it is truth or not,” Fufeyin had prophesied in video posted on youtube.

The prophet further stated that he saw death and that the situation would shake both young, small and old

“I am seeing death, Fufeyin said, adding, the country is kicking and even small children were talking about the story.”

Again, in August, Fufeyin said at a church service in Warri emphasised on the need for the country to pray, stating that they may be civil war in Nigeria.

“Let us pray for our country Nigeria. Let us come together and pray for Nigeria. I am seeing war, civil war, if the country did not take time, if we are not prayerful, people are planning, this is called war,” Fufeyin noted.

According to him, the country is scattering and christians must pray and not allow the country to be scatter.

In October this year, the youth of the country started a massive protest against Police brutality, espailly seeking an end to a section of a Police force, know as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The protest, which started as a peaceful movement eventually degenerated as hoodlums reported hijacked the protest.

The development took the worst turn as after shootout at a venue of the protest in Lagos, leaving people dead while some sustained injury. The issue further worsen with crises across states as international communities waded in.

In conclusion, the Man Of God prayed for those that have lost their lives, their families, the Nigerian Government and every hurting Nigerian, saying that “the Peace of God will reign in our Land.”

Owomowomo, as he is fondly called is known for his prophetic accuracy as seen in various popular cases like the postponement of the 2019 presidential elections, the advent of coronavirus and its batch by batch disappearance from nation to nation, and many more, just to mention a few.

Watch video below:

Kindly Share This Story: