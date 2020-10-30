EndSARS: Police say protesters attacked 205 public, private facilities

Kindly Share This Story:

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Friday, said 205 critical national security assets, corporate facilities and private property were burnt or vandalized during the EndSARS protest in the country.

Adamu stated this on Friday in Abuja during a virtual conference with senior police officers in the country.

He said statistics collated between Oct. 11 when the protest assumed a national dimension and Oct. 27 indicated that 14 states recorded major violence.

Adamu said the states are Lagos, Edo, Delta, Oyo, Kano, Plateau, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Abia, Imo, Ekiti and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said the violence had resulted to attacks on critical national security infrastructure and other corporate and private properties as well as injuries or fatalities to civilians, the police and other security agents.

The police boss said 71 public warehouses and 248 privately owned stores were looted in the course of the protests nationwide.

He said that 51 civilian fatalities with 37 injured and 22 policemen gruesomely murdered with 26 others injured were recorded during the protest.

Adamu said that 10 firearms including eight AK 47 rifles carted away during the attack on Police Stations, and a locally made pistol had been recovered from elements operating under the guise of the EndSARS protest.

The I-G said 1,596 suspects had so far been arrested in connection with the violence and widespread looting across the country.

“The breakdown shows that 520 suspects were arrested in Lagos, 367 in Plateau, 210 in the FCT and 142 in Kwara.

“Similarly, 82 suspects were apprehended in Osun, 60 in Adamawa and 36 each in Kano and Ogun states.

“Furthermore, 33 were arrested in Edo, 20 each in Kaduna and Akwa Ibom, 15 each in Abia and Delta, and 13 each in Oyo and Ekiti,” he said.

Adamu, who said 10 suspects were arrested in Rivers and four in Ondo State, added that 1,117 of the suspects had been charged to courts across the country.

