EndSARS: Police brutality increased number of persons with disability — CCD

Kindly Share This Story:

Charges FG’s judicial panel of inquiry on victims’ compensation

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, CCD, Sunday, alleged that police brutality increased the number of persons living with disabilities in the country.

This was made known in a letter signed by the Executive Director, CCD, David Anyaele, where they called on the Federal Government’s panel of inquiry to be set up soon to investigate allegations of rights violations by police personnel across the 36 States Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The Centre also gave support to #EndSARS protesters, and efforts to restructure the Nigeria Police Force, as many persons with disabilities and their families, in particular, “persons with hearing impairment have suffered in the hands of defunct notorious SARS operatives.”

The statement reads in part, “The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) commends Nigeria youth for leading the struggle to end the activities of the notorious Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

“We are in support of #EndSARS protesters, and efforts to restructure the Nigeria Police Force, as many persons with disabilities and their families, in particular persons with hearing impairment have suffered in the hands of defunct notorious SARS operatives.

“As the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Federal Government of Nigeria resolved in their recent meeting to set up judicial panels of inquiry to investigate allegations of rights violations by police personnel across the 36 States of the Federation and Abuja FCT, CCD is calling on members of the panels to take appropriate measure to thoroughly investigate the extent of the activities of the defunct SARS led to inflicting of any form of disability to their victims.

“Our observation shows that many of the victims and survivors of SARS notorious activities are struggling with different forms of disability ranging from a physical, mental, emotional, and sensory impairment which are hindering them from participating in the society on equal bases with others.

“CCD is also calling on the members of the Panel to make recommendations, where necessary that would address the rehabilitation and reinstitution needs of the victims and survivors with disabilities and their families to ensure total healing.”

Meanwhile, the statement also pointed out that no Nigerian according to the 1999 Constitution shall be subjected to any form of disability.

“The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended provides in section 42.2 that no citizen of Nigeria shall be subjected to any form of disability.

“As such any form of disability suffered by any citizen of Nigeria by reason of the activities of the defunct SARS operatives shall be made to be accounted for”, it added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: