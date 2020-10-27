Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

A former House of Assembly member, Dayo Akinleye; Afolabi Ariyo, a former aide of Ex-Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, and three others, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court for the criminal act of deliberately setting property ablaze during the #EndSars protest in the state

Others also arraigned were, James David, Ajimoko Busola and Oyin Filani.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Johnson Okunade told the court that the defendants committed the Offence on Oct. 20 at Ado-Ekiti.

He explained that the defendants also set ablaze three trucks conveying cement, saying that the value of the damages was yet unknown.

According to Okunade, the offence was punishable Under Section 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap. C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Kola Kolade prayed the Court to grant bail to the defendants, saying they were implicated.

He also promised that the defendants would not jump bail and would always make themselves available in court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olanike Adegoke consequently granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each adding that each of the sureties must be a Civil Servant on grade level 12.

She later adjourned the matter to Nov. 11 for further hearing.

