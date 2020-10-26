ENDSARS: PFN sympathizes with families over death of relatives

Kindly Share This Story:



By Jimitota Onoyume

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has expressed sympathy with families who lost relatives during the endSARS protest across the country.

Chairman of PFN in the state, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi and the National Vice President, South-South, of the PFN, Bishop Simeon Okah in their separate speeches at a Black Sunday service at the Flock of Christ Mission, Warri, said the protests against corruption, maladministration, police brutality were answers to prayers of the church for good governance.

They urged youths to continue to take legitimate steps to demand a better country.

Bishop Enakirerhi in his message titled “ Why God allows protests “, told the congregation that were mostly decked in black attire that God permitted protest to express grievance against ills of constituted authorities, adding that Moses and Aaron led a protest against the oppression of the Israelites by the government of King Pharaoh in the book of Exodus for their ( Israelites ) freedom.

He said Christian should resist bad policies of the state, adding that the 1999 constitution should be reviewed to give all sections of the country a sense of equity and justice.

Bishop Enakirerhi further enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to accede to demands of the youths for better police and healthy nation.

Vanguard

