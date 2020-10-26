EndSARS: PFN sues for peace, urges transparency in government

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr Felix Omobude yesterday charged the #EndSARS protesters nationwide to withdraw from the streets, saying that their agitations have since reached the authorities in the country.

Omobude, however, called on the government to ensure transparency in their dealings with the people urging that the demands of the protesters which is against police brutality should be met.

Omobude who is also the General Superintendent of Gospel Light International Ministries (GLIM) – New Covenant Gospel Church while speaking at the unveiling of the forthcoming Christian programme, named Bible Alive Believers International Convention (BABIC) with the theme “Triumph of Hope” said “You should stop your street protest for now to prevent the hoodlums who have hijacked the hitherto peaceful exercise to continue with their condemnable acts of criminalities which include vandalism, arson, looting, killing, rape, amongst others.

He condemned the shooting and alleged killing of some peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos State by security agents and called on the military high command to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring perpetrators to book.

He commiserated with the families of all those who have lost their lives during the nationwide protest, calling on the government to ensure that their death are not in vain.

Speaking on BABIC 2020, Omobude disclosed that several top Christian clerics and delegates from across the world are expected to attend the international event.

He said during the 5-day church event which commences tomorrow would have prayers and supplications to God in favour of Nigeria as a nation and Nigerians as a people for God’s intervention in their affairs.

Vanguard

