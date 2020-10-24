EndSars: People should stop fake news about me – Safaa M.U. Adam

Kindly Share This Story:

President of International Womens’ Club of Abuja, Safaa M.U. Adam, has dispelled the rumour making the rounds on social media that shed sponsored hoodlums who attacked peaceful protesters and residents in Abuja during #ENDSARS protests.

The outspoken woman described the news as fake and a figment of purveyor’s imagination.

M.U. Adam who is also a member of Citizens Action for Good Governance is known for her humanitarian gestures and passion for the downtrodden, wonder why people would go to such lenght in wanting to tarnish her hard-earned image.

Speaking , she explained that, “I was so surprise when family and friends started calling me and asking what’s happening? I was confused. Seeing my pedigree, some people didn’t like, instead they tagged me as one of the women sponsoring the Thugs. It’s disheartening and embarrassing.

“Where are all the fake news emanating from, I don’t know. I’m using this medium to plead with the public that they should disregard the story making rounds about me. It’s never and would never be true. Why would I a mother indulge myself in such despicable things? People should learn to draw the line between jokes and cheap blackmail,” she begged.

The humanist who says her love for Nigeria is undoubted, seeing things falling apart, chose not to stay calm but in her little way, pleads with Nigeria youths to work together to move the country forward.

