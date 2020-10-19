EndSARS: Pastor Enenche leads youths on prayer walk in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says ongoing protest sign citizens are fed up with ‘national wahala’

…Warns govt: ‘it’s not time to play the ostrich, bully protesters’

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, on Monday, led a prophetic prayer walk for Nigeria.

The prayer walk held in Abuja as youths demonstrated on the streets against the myriad of problems plaguing the nation, but with special focus on police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

The prayer walk championed by Dr Paul and his wife, Becky kicked off at the National Christian Ecumenical Centre, Central Area, Abuja by 8 am.

The couple led thousands of people around the heart of Abuja praying for the nation.

Explaining the rationale behind the prayer walk, Enenche said the ongoing youth outrage was not just about abolishing the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, of the police, but about more deep-rooted issues concerning governance, welfare, and value human of lives.

Speaking to journalists after the prayer walk, the cleric said Nigerians are tired of what he described as ‘national wahala’, and sought to release their pent-up frustrations through the street demonstrations.

He said, “The Bible says righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach… Every time people stray from God, a lot of disastrous things happen.

“Looking at what is happening in Nigeria, the counsel is everybody; from the topmost to the least must seek the face of God.

“In the land of Nineveh, when the land was facing impending disaster, Jonah the Prophet spoke according to the word of God and everybody fasted and prayed from the topmost to the least until the disaster was averted.

“That is my counsel today; people must seek the face of God.

“So, what we came here for is to give spiritual and prophetic backing to our nation.

“We know that this nation is passing through a terrible situation and we can’t ignore it. The uprising and the things you are seeing are indications that all is not well.

“So, we came for a spiritual dimension to the situation in our country with the aim of trusting God for an immediate solution so that this situation does not escalate to a disastrous dimension.”

On the nationwide protests, the fiery preacher said, “#EndSARS protest is a reaction to what is going on in Nigeria, particularly as regards to extrajudicial killings.

“For me, that is one aspect of monumental problems we have in our land.

“#EndSARS means end injustice, oppression, subjugation, poverty, hunger, nepotism, and bigotry. It also means end every evil in the nation.

“We are doing the prayer at the same time as the protests because this time calls for aggressive spiritual intervention.

“I think that when people are pushed to the wall, they react, and that is what I think the youths are doing. It is not about SARS issue, but about a general problem.

“I, therefore, call on the relevant authorities to find an immediate solution.

“Open your ears to what is happening and take action to arrest the situation immediately. It is not the time to play the ostrich.

“So, it is not the time to bully anybody. It is time to admit that something is wrong and something must be done and it must be done urgently.”

Vanguard

