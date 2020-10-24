Breaking News
Translate

#EndSARS: Oritsewinor urges Deltans to obey curfew

On 5:19 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Hon Oritsewinor Kevin Olu
The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor Hon Oritsewinor Kevin Olu has urged Deltans to obey the State Government curfew.
Oritsewinor in a message to Deltans noted that the curfew by Governor Okowa is as a result of properties being destroyed by unknown persons.

READ ALSOIlorin Looting: Kwara Police Command has begun arrest of hoodlums — CP Kayode Egbetokun

He stated that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is determined at protecting lives and properties in Delta State.
While urging Deltans to obey the curfew,  he commended the youths for the role played in expressing their concerns.
Oritsewinor also condemned various attacks on properties in the State.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!