EndSARS: One killed as police open fire on protesters in Ojuelegba

A bystander caught up in the #EndSARS protest around Barracks, Ojuelegba, lost his life, after being hit by a stray bullet.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard, confirmed the incident saying: “We were having a peaceful match and a couple of people were marching around barracks near stadium and they shot randomly and it hit some guy who apparently wasn’t protesting. Think he was caught up in traffic or something”.

“Then while we were trying to figure out the next steps they shot at us again”.

Videos on social media show the body of an unidentified man laying motionless with medical personnel performing first aid treatment on the victim, but to no avail.

This follows the trend of the Nigerian police cracking down on protesting Nigerian youths. This latest killing follows the murder of Jimoh Isiaq, a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, who was shot dead in similar circumstances by the police on Saturday, 10th of October.

Nigerian Youths have taken to the streets, both home and abroad, and social media to protest the excesses of the dreaded SARS unit.

Vanguard

