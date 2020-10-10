Breaking News
#EndSARS: One killed, another injured as police disrupt protest in Ogbomosho

Photo credit: @LhidhiasStanley

An unidentified man has been allegedly killed while another injured by unidentified police in Ogbomosho, Oyo state during the #EndSARs protest rocking Nigeria.

An eyewitness at the scene confirmed the incident to Vanguard. More details to follow

Vanguard

