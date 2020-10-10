EndSARS: One killed, another injured as police disrupt protest in Ogbomosho

Kindly Share This Story:

An unidentified man has been allegedly killed while another injured by unidentified police in Ogbomosho, Oyo state during the #EndSARs protest rocking Nigeria.

An eyewitness at the scene confirmed the incident to Vanguard. More details to follow

Nigeria which way? Shooting unarmed protesters? 😩😩😩😩 This guy was shot in Ogbomoso Abeg we must #EndSARS#EndSARSProtest pic.twitter.com/r9P48IAs40 — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) October 10, 2020

Vanguard

