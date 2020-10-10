EndSARS: One killed, another injured as police disrupt protest in Ogbomosho

An unidentified man has been allegedly killed while another injured by unidentified police in Ogbomosho, Oyo state during the #EndSARs protest rocking Nigeria.
An eyewitness at the scene confirmed the incident to Vanguard. More details to follow
ALSO READ: #EndSARS protesters vandalise Police post in Ivory, Ogun (VIDEO)
A peaceful protester has been killed in Ogbomosho, Osun State @AmnestyNigeria @amnesty @UnitedNations.#EndSarsNow #EndSARS #SarsMustGo pic.twitter.com/C0xAq0dDeY
— Pie Lord #EndSars (@HormoloyeHibra1) October 10, 2020
Nigeria which way? Shooting unarmed protesters? 😩😩😩😩
This guy was shot in Ogbomoso
Abeg we must #EndSARS#EndSARSProtest pic.twitter.com/r9P48IAs40
— Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) October 10, 2020