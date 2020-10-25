ENDSARS : Omoragbon berates APC, PDP 21 years of leadership

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

Candidate of National Conscience Party, NCP, in the just concluded 2020 Governorship Election in Edo State, Pastor Peters Osawaru Omoragbon, has berated the ruling class of insensitivity to the plea of the people.

In a statement, Omoragbon blamed the crisis on the 21 years of leadership superintended by APC, PDP.

According to him: “What is happening across Nigeria today is not new. Unfortunately, the oppressive ruling classes never learn from history.

“Revolution is a fundamental and sudden change in political power and organization as a result of mass revolt against a government that is perceived to be oppressive and politically incompetent which is what Nigeria has become today.

“Good governance means being with the people, knowing their pains, abolishing their poverty, and solving their problems. That is how to govern the people and that is what NCP wants to do for the people.”

He added that the experience of the ordinary people since May 29, 1999 when the conventional politicians took over the reign of power from the military has shown that nothing fundamental has changed. “Governance has continued to be for the interest of politicians as opposed to being for the people. Our people fought against military dictatorship not because they hated the military uniform but because they strove to enjoy political freedom and economic comfort. Unfortunately, they have not enjoyed either. The inability of the conventional politicians in power to satisfy the economic interests of our people has unjustly driven government to unleash political repression on the masses.

“When the youths make efforts to feign for themselves through honest means or those pushed into crime by the oppressive systems, they are persecuted by the police, called Lazy by their President and Commander in Chief. Yet you have the members of the National Assembly and other States House of Assemblies awarding to themselves with millions of tax payers’ money as salaries and allowances. Covid 19 pandemic came and 86 Billion Naira earmarked for palliative went into private pockets, and we were told, in three days the money has been distributed!!! Whereas, our wicked and greedy politicians were busy building warehouses and stock piling all the food stuffs and other items meant for the people in preparation for 2023, so that, during electioneering, these same items would be distributed as Gifts by the politicians, who playing upon the intelligence of the people brought about by the poverty imposed on them would have no choice than to thank the thieves for their benevolence.

Omoragbon maintained:” Revolution has just begun in Nigeria. The next stage would be the soldiers and policemen turning their guns against the wicked politicians in business and then the stage will be cleansed for people like us with Conscience to take over through a level playing political field. The policemen and the soldiers who took part in the dastardly killings of those innocent youths are by now regretting their actions because, they and their families are not immune against the poverty imposed on us by those giving them orders. This is the Beginning of the End Revolution by the oppressed Nigerians against the thieving Nigerian political elites”.

