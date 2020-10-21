EndSARS: Olubadan advises Buhari to speak to Nigerians to calm nerves

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

As the ongoing #EndSARS protest continued in Ibadan yesterday, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to make a nationwide broadcast so as to reduce the tension in the country.

Describing the two-week impasse as “very tough” and “almost unbearable”, Olubadan said the advice became expedient in a situation like this adding that the president should urgently address the demands of the protesters.

Oba Adetunji, who said this in a statement through his Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Adeola Oloko in Ibadan.

The monarch reasoned that until the needs of the aggrieved youths are met, there may be no concrete solution to the crisis.

He said, “As the father of the nation with avowed commitment to protect lives and property, including recovering economy, it has become imperative for the President to speak to Nigerians especially, the protesting youths”.

To the restive youths, Olubadan appealed to them to embrace dialogue noting that experience has shown that jaw-jaw is better than war-war.

According to him, people in government are not living in a gilded cage and therefore could not have been irresponsive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people, as speculated in some quarters.

Oba Adetunji noted that part of the solution lies in the reopening of all the universities shut in the wake of the ASUU strike over the past six months.

Vanguard

