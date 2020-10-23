ENDSARS: Olakunle Churchill sues for peace in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

…calls on IGP to intervene speedily

Dr. Churchill Olakunle, renowned philanthropist and enterpreneur, has joined the protest against bad governance and police brutality in Nigeria, calling on youths to relax their anger in agitating for good governance.

Churchill Olakunle who is the founder of Big Church Group, made the statement few hours ago, while reacting to the nationwide #EndSARS protest which is fast attracting international worries, global discusses and proactive interventions. He however called on the Federal Government and Inspector General of Police to immediately swing into actions in other to address the requests of youths across the nation.

READ ALSO:

In his statement, he adviced youths to be calm and avoid any more destruction of lives and properties. He has however promised to engage government in a round table discussion that will further provide resolute solutions to the agitations of youths across Nigeria.

“As an ‘African Youth Leader,’ I have continue to advocate for active youth participation in governance and politics, using different channels of advocacy. I have, for some time now, championed the cause of youth development and empowerment through his foundation and talk shows.

“He is presently also engaging international agencies and Institutions towards the support of youths in attaining good and responsive leadership in Nigeria,”says Churchill.

Since the EndSARS Protest commenced on 10th October 2020, the situation in some parts of the country have been extremely violent, with series of attacks on government infrastructures, killings of Police officers and other violent activities, especially attacks on peaceful and unarmed protesters.

As a philanthropist and an unseasoned humanitarian, Dr. Olakunle, Chairman, Big Church Group and Big Church Foundation has continue to support youths across Nigeria and Africa. He has however expressed concern in the ongoing revolution which the youths are engaging. He is throwing his full weight behind the teaming Nigeria youths and is assuring them that with his capacity, he will ensure the Government will respond speedily to the requests of youths, especially Ondo State indigent youths and save lives and properties of citizens as hoodlums have taken over the struggle.

Few years ago, Dr. Churchill Olakunle was bestowed with the prestigious honour of “African Youth Champion” in Abeokuta by the African Youth and Governance Conference (AYGC), a platform which attracted young leaders and enterprising entrepreneurs across Africa and diaspora.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: