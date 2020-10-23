EndSARS: Okowa’s aide averts crisis between protesters, Army in Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr. Olatunji Olusoji, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Special Duties has averted crisis, by handling a situation that almost degenerated into a bloody clash and breakdown of law and order in Delta.

Newsmen gathered that trouble started when the convoy of an Army General was blocked by #EndSARS protesters around the popular Effurun Roundabout, Uvwie LGA, from passing through the city en route to Port Harcourt.

ALSO READ:

The protesters in their large numbers barricaded the roads leading in and out of the city, preventing vehicular movement all through.

Olusoji rushed down to the scene where he engaged the angry protesters and soldiers in dialogue as he pacified the protesters, who latter allowed the Army General and his convoy to have their way.

The situation was well managed and the type of unfortunate crisis between soldiers and members of the public across the country was averted.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: