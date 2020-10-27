EndSARS: Obiano, Anambra youths lauded over conduct during protests

Kindly Share This Story:

ABUJA—The Special Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State on Protocol Matters, Abuja, Barr. Nonso Henry Nwaebili has commended Governor Willie Obiano and youths in the state following return to normalcy of activities after what could be described as a week of rage in the state and country in general.

Nwaebili, who is the author of the popular slogan #YOUTHOCLOCK and also the founder of Nonso Nwaebili Foundation lauded the governor for his zeal, readiness and capacity in safeguarding the lives and properties of people of the state.

He said: “If there is anything Akpokueduke jokes with, It is definitely not the security of lives and properties of Ndi Anambra.

”Anambra remains the safest state in Nigeria and not even external elements with bad intention cannot tarnish the image that has taken this government under Governor Obiano’s watch so much energy, resources and time to achieve.”

While addressing journalists in Abuja, Nwaebili also commended the youths in the state for their conduct during the #End SARS protests which shook the nation, saying: ”Anambra youths didn’t exploit the security situation especially since the governor had given his blessings and fortified us to protect our communities and the state which is ours.

”This goes to show that the youths play a very sensitive role in nation building and development and If properly carried along in core leadership roles and positions, they will deliver the goods.”

The governor’s aide advised young Nigerians to shun violence, looting and destruction of public and private properties, stressing that it is not the way forward to engage the government.

He used the opportunity to commiserate with the families that lost their loved ones across Nigeria while praying that God will console them.

Also for business owners that suffered losses, Nwaebili said: ”It is a time to wake up, join hands and partner with government and organisations to work towards a better Nigeria so that we all shall bounce back stronger and better.”

