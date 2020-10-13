ENDSARS: No Nigerian’s blood need to be spilled— Jonathan

Kindly Share This Story:

The former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has said while the peaceful protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, last, no Nigerian blood ought to be spilled.

He noted that the peaceful protests were for the advancement of the country.

The former President said this in a post on his verified Tweeter handle(@GEJonathan), urging all to exercise restraint.

According to Goodluck Jonathan, “No Nigerian blood needs to be spilled or life lost during a peaceful protest that seeks to advance our country.

“We may hold different views on national issues, but there is no doubt that most people desire the same thing for Nigeria:

“A place where we can all live out the full potential of our God-given abilities. I implore everyone to exercise restraint as we walk through these challenging times.”

Vanguard reported that as the protests entered its sixth day on Tuesday, the protesters that marched on to the National Assembly to register their complaints against SARS and the need for reformation of the police force were beaten by soldiers.

The protesters and journalists covering the event were beaten by soldiers using the butts of their guns and tree branches.

The protests also spread to Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, in spite of Governor Nyesom Wike’s warning that demonstrators would be arrested.

The tweet by Goodluck Jonathan follows:

