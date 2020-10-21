EndSARS: Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB have unleashed war on Yoruba nation – CPYY

Kindly Share This Story:

The Council of Patriotic Yoruba Youth (CPYY) has blamed Nnamdi Kanu and his proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the attack on innocent #EndSARS protesters and the arson that followed in Lagos State.

In a statement signed by its President, Fagbemi Olanrewaju, on Friday, the CPYY said Kanu had declared war on the Yoruba nation and effectively carried out his threat.

Recall that peaceful #EndSARS protesters were shot by unknown gunmen at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday while the Oba of Lagos palace, TVC headquarters, The Nation Newspaper and others were attacked by hoodlums the following day.

And according to CPYY, this was a well-thought-out plot to destroy the economic advantage of the Yoruba nation and make them subservient to the Igbo’s whose property and businesses were left intact.

The group said targetting Yoruba businesses “marks a despicable low even for someone whose trademark as a coward that abandoned his so-called struggle and fled abroad to instigate attacks from his bolthole”.

It added that it is “most irresponsible to hijack the #EndSARS protests, which objectives are noble, and deploy the same as a vehicle for pursuing a failed separatist agenda”.

The group, however, assured that the Yoruba nation will continue to “live by and display the high sense of civility for which our respected culture is known and will never descent to IPOB’s miserable depth”.

It urged the Federal Government to investigate the targeted arsons and shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate.

