EndSARS: Nigerian Youths have suffered for too long in their own country – Pardon C

By Gabriel Olawale

Award-winning musician, Pardon C, has lent his voice to the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protests organized by the Nigerian youths.

The singer in a chat with vanguard said the Nigerian government knows the right things to do to make life easier for the youths, but they refused because of their selfish reasons.

The ‘Ije Love’ crooner applauded the youths for their bold steps towards addressing the issue of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that tormented them for years. “If Nigerian youths didn’t stand up to protect themselves, the Federal Government wouldn’t have banned SARS”, he said.

Speaking further, he opined that “Nigerian youths have suffered for too long in their own country. This Nigeria belongs to all of us, but those in power are not seeing it this way, they prefer to keep us jobless and make Nigeria unliveable for us by not providing basic amenities like good jobs, good power supply, credible governance that is accountable to the masses, etc.

“Nigerian youths are the most hardworking beings on earth. There’s no country of the world that Nigerian youths are not soaring high, this is because we have great zeal for success and we are always ready to pursue it with all our might.

“However, in our home country, the system has failed us because our government is selfish. To survive in Nigeria is harder for us than other parts of the world where we travel to for greener pastures”, the US based vocalist added.

Pardon C concluded by advising the Nigerian government to be responsible and make life easy for the youths.

Vanguard

