EndSars: NCFront accuses govt of colluding with thugs to discredit youths’ action

*** Say EndSars peaceful Struggle will continue until Nigeria is reformed

***Ask Nigerian Youths to reject Government’s State Judicial Panel

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- LEADERS of Conscience under the aegies of the National Consultative Front, NCFront have accused the Federal Government of colluding with thugs and hoodlums to discredit and scuttle popular Youths action.

The group which is an emergent alternative to the ruling class in Nigeria, however took a swipe at the government for unleashing a combination of hoodlums brutality and State terror on peaceful protesters in a desperate ploy to clampdown the Protesters.



According to the group, Nigerian Youths should in unison, reject Government’s State Judicial Panel.

The NCFront in a statement signed yesterday by the Head of its National Secretariat, Olawale Okunniyi, said that from the evidences compiled so far, the Nigerian State and Governments have been exposed as being very reckless and irresponsible in their desperation to scuttle the peaceful protest of the Nigerian Youths, maiming and killing thousand of peaceful Protesters and defenceless Nigerians nationwide.

The statement read: “The NCFront wishes to condemn in the strongest terms, the unstatesmanly panic and jitter betrayed by the Nigerian State and Governments in resorting to blackmail, conspiracy and terror to discredit and scuttle the popular peaceful protest of the Nigerian people spearheaded by the EndSars Movement.

“We are indeed very perturbed by the various reactionary tactics and antics employed and deployed by the Nigerian State to discredit, clampdown and scuttle the historic opportunity provided by the Nigerian youths to reform the failed Nigerian State, currently being run as a criminal enterprise and the poverty capital of the world with the teeming Youths of Nigeria bearing the most brunt of terrible state of the country.

“However, given our experience of popular struggle of the people all over the world, the latest antics of the Nigerian government and ruling class to foist erroneous impression that the EndSars protest has gone awry and out of hands inorder to scuttle it with reactionary clampdown and terror can not stop this popular national action, whose time has come as the Nigeria youths and people will have cause to return to the streets soon as their crucial demand to reform and reset Nigeria away from a corrupt and brutal governance system is yet to be met and may have to be pursued henceforth by all Nigerians of conscience, who desire an immediate end to the present exploitative political system in Nigeria.

“However, we wish to salute and commend the Nigeria youths and the EndSars Movement for the unequalled sacrifices and resolve to liberate our country from State brutality and poverty as we condemn a situation where the Nigerian state collude with hoodlums and thugs to attack, maim, shoot and kill peaceful EndSars protesters nationwide.

“This unprecedented State conspiracy and attacks against popular and peaceful action of the Nigerian masses is nothing but uncivilized and wicked, thereby hanging the blood of all those brutalised, maimed, shot and murdered during the EndSars Protest on the head of the Nigerian State. To this end, we call on the Nigerian Youths in Protest against the maiming and killing of their peers to reject government state judicial panels as they are Greek’s gift meant to scam and neutralise the popular struggle initiated to bring about a reformed Nigeria that works for all.

“Finally, we, by this statement, put the international community, especially the United Nations on notice of the human rights crimes committed by the Nigerian Government against peaceful and defenceless Citizens of Nigeria and also call on all Nigerians of Conscience to rise against the latest State brutality and anarchy in Nigeria as the Front will in the succeeding days hold an inclusive meeting of all Leaders of Conscience to review the EndSars Struggle and the way forward.”

