EndSARS: Law students protest alleged rape of colleague, ask IGP to resign

By Omeiza Ajayi

Law Students’ Association of Nigeria LAWSAN on Tuesday protested the alleged dehumanization and rape of their colleague, Treasure Nduka by security operatives who arrested her with others during the wave of #EndSARS protest in Ojuelegba, Lagos state.

Speaking at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Abuja Council, LAWSAN President, Blessing Agbomhere also demanded the prosecution of erring personnel of the Nigerian Police as well as the immediate resignation of the Inspector General of Police IGP, Mohammed Adamu.

The association lamented that “the war against Nigerians by some unscrupulous, untrained and unprofessional agents of the Police Force has continued.

“Today, we have too many empirical facts to believe that the agents and elements of the Police Force are venting their frustration and anger against this present administration on the peaceful, law-abiding and defenceless citizens of Nigeria”.

The association added that “the disbandment of the SARS unit of the Police and their redeployment, without adequate reassessment of the team, prosecution of the bad eggs amongst the team or rehabilitation of some members of the team who are in need of such treatment connotes and denotes that the pronouncement of the disbandment by the IGP is paying lip service to a matter that can lead to a breach of national security”.

He said “the crescendo to the EndSARS protest was the arrest, detention, molestation, intimidation, humiliation, dehumanization and rape of TREASURE Nduka, a student of the Nigerian Law School, Abuja Campus who was arrested at Ojuelegba Lagos, along with very many other Nigerians across the Nation.

“Although most of those arrested have been released, many lives have been lost. This has demonstrated a gross violation of human rights, abuse of office and professional incompetence of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Abubakar Adamu.

“Section 14(2)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) posits and instructs that Sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria from whom Government through the constitution derives all its powers and authority.

“A fortiori, we hereby direct the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to resign immediately for his incompetence. If he refuses to do the same immediately, we direct the National Assembly to remove him from office within the next two hours. If the National Assembly refuses to do this within the next three hours after this release, we order President Muhammadu Buhari to sack and remove from office the IGP Mohammed Adamu for gross incompetence, an act which is capable of leading to a breach of National Security.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should appoint an acting IGP among the most senior Police Officers who shall release and revive all arrested and killed protesters, pay damages to them and their families, and put a permanent end to the menace of these unscrupulous elements operating under the cover of the Police Force.

“We are ready to deploy all instrumentalities and principalities of the law to solve this problem if nothing is done immediately”.

Vanguard News

