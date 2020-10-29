Kindly Share This Story:

A member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Rotimi Abiru, has appealed to Nigerian youths to remain calm and embrace peaceful resolution of their grievances.

Abiru, representing Somolu Constituency 11, made the plea on Thursday at the constituency stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that theme of the 2020 Constituency Meeting is: “Post COVID-19 Pandemic: The Challenges and Prospects”.

He said that the annual constituency stakeholders’ meeting was to interface between the people and government, particularly the parliament, which serves as the eyes, nose and ears of the people.

The lawmaker said that participation of the public would allow elected representatives the opportunity to enumerate the achievements so far recorded.

According to him, it will avail people to know more about the government’s policies and programmes.

Abiru said: “There is no doubt that all the colossal damages and losses recorded in the ugly violence, which run into hundreds of billions of naira, would impact negatively on our economy and consequently on the citizens.

“While we sympathised with those who have lost their loved ones and property, we also appeal to everyone to remain calm and embrace peace and dialogue with the government.

“On this note, l wish to inform you that the House, after visiting the scene of the destruction across the state, has urged the government to consider compensating the victims of the ugly incident.”

The lawmaker said rather than allowing the successes achieved by the assembly’s intervention in the youths’ protest to be fully implemented, some miscreants hijacked the peaceful protest and took laws into their hands.

He said the miscreants unleashed mayhem in the state by destroying the means of livelihood of citizens, both the private and government property were vandalised.

“There is no gainsaying that Nigeria and Lagos State in particular, is currently facing the shocks of the pandemic; dwindling oil and tax revenues, contraction in global trade and economic recession.

“These realities, coupled with the recent youths unrest, are negatively impacting on the economy of the state.

“Hence, there is need to rethink on our revenue generation models, and accord it a top priority to keep the state economy afloat,” Abiru said.

On CONVID-19, he said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the House had approved N20 billion COVID-19 intervention fund aimed at containing and managing the spread of the virus in the state, and as well mitigate its effects on people of Lagos.

“The legislative supports, coupled with the individual palliatives efforts of members in their various constituencies, had a great impact on the successes recorded so far to combat the pandemic,” he said.

The lawmaker assured residents in his constituency that the ninth assembly would continue to do everything possible within its capacity to bring governance closer to people.

Responding, a Chieftain of APC, Chief Wale Mogaji, commended Abiru for his contributions to the grassroots.

Mogaji, also Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Services Commission (LAHASCOM), said the constituency meeting was to deliberate on issues affecting the general wellbeing, to rub minds on issues of concern and development of the state.

He said the meeting was to educate citizens on the government’s policies and activities and taking the community’s complaints and suggestions back to the executive arm of government for necessary action.

According to him, the leadership of the State House of Assembly has decided to address the issues of COVID-19, #EndSARS#, and environmental challenges from the various constituencies.

“Lagos State is the most populous state in Nigeria, with over 22 million people attracting a daily influx of over six thousands migrants.

The chairman said the stakeholders’ meeting would help in curbing the continued indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the streets, drainage channels and on major highways in the state.

“The progress of our state is a collective responsibility. We urge you to continue to support the government by performing your civic responsibility,’’ he said.

Also, Ms Toyin Caxton, a representative from Ward J, Obanikoro, commended Abiru for empowering women in his constituency.

Caxton called for more information and enlightenment to educate residents on the need to bag their refuse.

She said that this would reduce the increase in refuse generation in the area, as well as the attendant illegal dumping of refuse in unauthorised places.

Caxton said that government was committed to attaining a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

In his remarks, Mr Amos Bamidele, from Ward C, appealed to the state government to expedite action on compensation for the victims of #EndSARS vandalism.

Bamidele decried the ugly development where some residents were still patronising cart pushers and dump waste indiscriminately on the roads, in spite of several warnings on environmental and health implications of such act.

