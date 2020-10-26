EndSARS: Lagos Assembly constitutes ad-hoc committee to meet victims

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State House of Assembly has set up an ad-hoc committee to meet with victims of the violence that trailed the EndSARS protests in the state.

The committee is to look into the carnage that emanated from the destruction and looting of private and public properties by hoodlums.

The resolution to set up the committee was reached through a voice vote, conducted by the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, during a special parliamentary session on Monday in Lagos.

Obasa, the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, said members of the committee will be headed by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun.

Members of the committee are Abiodun Tobun, Rotimi Olowo, Ajani Owolabi, Ganiyu Okanlawon, Victor Akande, Rasheed Makinde, Ibrahim Layode and Akeem Shokunle.

The speaker said the committee will relate with victims of the violence and also work with the executive arm in rebuilding the state.

Obasa said that events of the past two weeks, concerning the EndSARS protest and its aftermath, called for concern in its entirety.

He recalled that the assembly was the first in the nation to identify with the youths, asking for an end to police brutality across the nation.

He said: “We unanimously threw our weight behind their movement by even coming up with lofty resolutions that were meant to readily address their agitations.

“It is regrettable, however, to learn that the peaceful protest was not only hijacked by unpatriotic elements, who don’t mean well for the populace, but also brutally ended with the use of force that took place at Lekki on Oct. 20.

“That single incident has reportedly led to loss of lives and belongings, while some have also been wounded.

“While I may not say much about the Lekki Toll Gate, as investigation to the event is currently on, its aftermath, however, which has brought about wanton destruction of both private and government properties, enterprises, arson and looting all over the country, particularly in our dear state, is pathetic.”

Obasa said Nigerians should be rest assured that all officers culpable in any form of police brutality will indeed be brought to book.

He urged all the people in Lagos to imbibe the spirit of oneness, adding that they should not allow the circumstances around them to cause any division.

“Let us all come together to rebuild our Lagos. And as the representatives of the people, we will continue to be on your side and always represent your interest towards developing our dear state,” he said.

Obasa said the state government also needs to take a step further to empower and strengthen the Neighbourhood Safety Corps with all the paraphernalia of security outfits.

He said if there is any time for the agitation for state police to be given utmost attention, it has to be now.

Obasa said the house is aware of the effects of the social media on the overall incident.

“Hence, I urge every one of us to verify information properly before sharing. Fake news will do us more harm than good.

“It is on this note that I commiserate with all the people who have been affected in one way or the other as a result of the actions and inactions orchestrated by the protests.

“My heartfelt condolences go to all the families who have lost their loved ones.

“Lagos state belongs to all of us and we should strive to protect its properties, people and the heritage that binds us together as a people,” he said.

Recalls that the committee members on Saturday embarked on inspection tours of the scenes of the carnage, which include the Lagos High Court and the Oyingbo Terminal of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Other places visited include Fagba, Isokoko and Pen Cinema Police Stations, Oba Akiolu Palace, City Hall and Public Works Corporation.

Kindly Share This Story: