ENDSARS: Kwara govt raises alarm over planned attacks on public properties

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State Government has raised the alarm over plots by some anarchists to launch violent attacks on public properties in the state as part of their grand plans to destabilise the country to achieve sinister objectives.

This is contained in a press statement issued by Commissioner for Communications, Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, Friday morning

The statement reads, “The government is in possession of intelligence reports that some anarchists, backed by certain political interests, are planning to attack public facilities in the state especially the capital city Ilorin.

“Specifically, we are aware of the evil plan to attack the facilities where the palliatives recently donated by the Federal Government are being kept for further distribution to victims of the recent rainstorm.

“It is important to state that the disbursements of the federal government’s palliatives to the victims began since Monday, October 19. It is still ongoing as of today, October 23rd.

“The State Government has alerted the security agencies to the evil plots to attack public properties. Even so, this serves to inform members of the public of the plots of some unpatriotic elements who have hijacked the peaceful protests nationwide to impose anarchy and advance their own political cause.

“The government, therefore, urges members of the public to be vigilant and not let down their own guards while every effort is being made to secure the lives and properties of every citizen. Finally, the government urges members of the public to go about their lawful business without any fear.”

