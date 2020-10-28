EndSARS: Kano IPMAN allays fear of petrol scarcity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Kano State branch has on Wednesday allayed the fear of possible petroleum products scarcity as a result of EndSARS protest which disrupted the distribution of the product.

This was as it told the public (motorist and others) not to panic or engage in panic buying, assuring of its commitment to ensure adequate fuel supply to all the states under the zone and prevent possible scarcity of the product.

Also read:

Chairman of the association, Bashir Dan-Malam gave the assurance on Wednesday shortly after inspecting the loading of product at the Kano depot after the EndSARS protest which compelled its members to suspend their activities.

According to him, “There is no need for motorists and other members of the public to engage in panic buying of the commodity as the association was committed to transporting the product to all states under Kano including Katsina, Bauchi, Yobe and Jigawa.

“We would continue to support the Federal Government to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply across the nooks and crannies of the country,” he said.

The IPMAN Chairman, however, applauded the Management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) under the leadership of Mele Kyari for his commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in oil and gas industry while commending the Managing Director of Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Alhaji Lawal Musa for directing various depots in the country to resume operation after the EndSARS protest.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: