ENDSARS: Ishiekwene urges protesters to obey curfew in Delta 

…says the action was being taken on their demands

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SENIOR Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Security and Intelligence Gathering, Hon. Basil Ishiekwene has called on #ENDSARS Protesters to give peace a chance and allow the government some time to implement their demands.

Ishiekwene stated this in a statement on Friday while observing the level of compliance on the curfew imposed in the state Asaba.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for declaring the curfew which he said was yielding results.

He urged the youths to see reasons with the government on the need to obey the 48-hour curfew imposed on the state by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in view of the fact that the protest has been hijacked by hoodlums.

He said the recent arson and destruction of public buildings in Asaba and Warri was a pointer to the fact that miscreants had taken advantage of the genuine platform presented by peaceful protesters to unleash mayhem on the general public.

He advised the youths against attacks on security agencies and condemned the destruction of government buildings and infrastructure which are their commonwealth.

According to him, the government recognises the fact that people have the right to protest any ills in society, but it must be done peacefully and devoid of any attacks on individuals and public buildings.

“The events of the last few days in our country Nigeria has put the nation on the brink.

“We have seen peaceful protests hijacked by enemies of the people who went ahead to unleash untold hardship on the people.

“Lives were lost and public buildings weren’t spared. The peaceful protest has been hijacked by hoodlums and the curfew will stop the looting and stealing of the property of innocent people doing their legitimate businesses.

“Attacks on Correctional Centres and freeing of inmates will increase the insecurity we are crying about and we should also stop destroying the things that we might need tomorrow,” Ishiekwene advised

Vanguard News

