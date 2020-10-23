EndSARS: IPMAN fears fuel scarcity as suspected hoodlums burn 10 petroleum trucks

Kindly Share This Story:



FG begins inspection of weights and measures of oil pump in Bayelsa

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, has expressed fears that there may be petroleum scarcity in the country following attacks on fuel tankers by hoodlums, who hijacked the ENDSARS protest.

IPMAN said over ten tankers belonging to its members have been burnt affecting depots operations across the country.

The Chairman of IPMAN in Rivers State, Dr Joseph Obele, in Port Harcourt noted that about 10 petroleum tankers had been attacked and destroyed nationwide by the protesters, noting that no fatality has been recorded.

Obele said: “About 10 of our trucks have been attacked nationwide by protesting youths, although there is not been casualties.

“Supply and distribution of petroleum products hasn’t really been smooth, reason arising from the fact that 90 percent of our supply came from Lagos and there has been a skeletal supply schedule in Lagos for the past one week.

“Thursday’s case was worse, all the depots in Nigeria were shut down, we don’t produce these products, we buy from depots and tank farms and if these depots does not give to us products, we fear that when we run out of stock, petroleum scarcity will happen.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

