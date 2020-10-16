Breaking News
Translate

#EndSARS: Instrumental performance during candle night for fallen heroes of police brutality (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

Instrumentalists are currently performing at a candle night in Lagos, on Friday, organised for fallen heroes of police brutality.

Also read: Akeredolu declares support for #EndSARS protest

 

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!