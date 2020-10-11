EndSARS: I can’t keep quiet anymore ― Angela Okorie writes Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:



By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie who has been offline for more than one month now, has resurfaced again as she writes an open letter to President Buhari, asking him to listen to the Nigerian youths by scrapping off FSARS without further delay.

Okorie’s letter was coming a few days after top actress, Genevieve Nnaji also wrote a similar letter to Mr President.

In a post on her Instagram page on Sunday, Okorie said she can’t keep quiet anymore in as much she doesn’t want to be online at the moment for reasons best known to her.

The light-skinned actress, however, urged President Buhari to listen to the cry of the Nigerian youths, as they stand up against one particular thing. According to her, there are a lot of things they are lacking in the country but aren’t asking for any of that now. But only to end SARS so they can live in the country peacefully.

She wrote: “I can’t deny that I don’t know what is going on in the country, and I feel that is the right time for me to use my platform to speak. ”

ALSO READ: FG rolls out guidelines for operations of downstream gas facilities

‘The Nigerian youths are not protesting for food, good roads, jobs, lights and other social amenities which you know that those are the things we also lack in the country; what we are asking for in one voice is that the government should #Endsars#Endpolicebrutality.”

‘We are scared, we are tired of the innocent killings here and there, which is shown on all social media platforms, your silence will only make things worse, you need to speak to the people. Don’t make us believe our president is a ghost .”

“Mr President sir, we are not mind readers. We can’t know what’s on your mind. But the fact remains that the lost innocent souls are our brothers and sisters. The everyday killings and harassment from SARS is heartbreaking, unbearable and sad. Enough is enough. The killings and bullying has to stop,” Okorie wrote.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: