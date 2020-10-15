EndSARS: Hoodlums disperse protesters in Osun (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some suspected hoodlums in Osogbo on Thursday clash with youths agitating an end to police brutality, disrupting the protesters from staging a protest in the state capital.

The hoodlums emerged from Alekunwodo area of the state brandishing different types of cutlasses and heading towards Olaiya junction, the regular stage for the protests since last week Friday.

However, the protesters in a bid to avoid casualties dispersed their members from the road and left for their various homes.

Meanwhile, the protesters at Oke-Fia junction were almost attacked by the hoodlums on the ground that they have disturbed commercial activities I’m the state capital for days.

Vanguard News

