Breaking News
Translate

#EndSARS: Feminist Coalition directs youths to stay home

On 12:32 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

#EndSARS: IGP men hunt NOHE staff over office disagreement

By Morenike Taire and Ebunoluwa Sessou

Following the address of president Mohammadu Buhari Thursday in reaction to the use of force against protesters at the Lekki toll gate venue of the EndSARS conventions, the Feminist Coalition has shut down its funding operations in support of the EndSARS protests.

In addition,  the organisation has urged young Nigerians to stay home and safe in obedience to the various curfews in their respective states.

Also read: We are driving growth of domestic gas market to power Nigerian economy — Seplat

In a  statement made available on their social media handles, the group of young women said the rest of the funds in their domicile would be geared towards medical emergencies,  legal aid as well as relief for victims of police brutality and families of the deceased.

According to them,  residual funds are in excess of 87 million naira.

Condoling with every Nigerian that has lost loved ones in their quest for a better country,  they said they have to stay alive to build the future adding that the priority is the welfare and safety of the Nigerian youth.

“No Nigerian life is worth losing to senseless violence “, it said.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!