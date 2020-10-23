EndSARS: Feminist Coalition directs youths to stay home

Kindly Share This Story:

By Morenike Taire and Ebunoluwa Sessou

Following the address of president Mohammadu Buhari Thursday in reaction to the use of force against protesters at the Lekki toll gate venue of the EndSARS conventions, the Feminist Coalition has shut down its funding operations in support of the EndSARS protests.

In addition, the organisation has urged young Nigerians to stay home and safe in obedience to the various curfews in their respective states.

In a statement made available on their social media handles, the group of young women said the rest of the funds in their domicile would be geared towards medical emergencies, legal aid as well as relief for victims of police brutality and families of the deceased.

According to them, residual funds are in excess of 87 million naira.

Condoling with every Nigerian that has lost loved ones in their quest for a better country, they said they have to stay alive to build the future adding that the priority is the welfare and safety of the Nigerian youth.

“No Nigerian life is worth losing to senseless violence “, it said.

Vanguard News

