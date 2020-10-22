EndSARS: FCT Police arrest hoodlums, as Minister sets up compensation panel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has announced the arrest of some hoodlums who went on rampage earlier in the week during the #EndSARS protest.

Bello disclosed this on Thursday during an on-the-spot assessment of Apo and Dutse Alhaji areas which were worst hit by the crisis. He also announced a compensation plan for those who lost property in the attacks.

Some hoodlums had reportedly hijacked the protests against police brutality in some parts of the country including Abuja, destroying property and attacking people.

On Tuesday, hoodlums attacked the protesters, setting some public buildings in Dutse Alhaji ablaze as well as a car mart in the Apo area.

Bello who did not disclose the number of those arrested by the police, added that efforts are still being made to arrest those on the run. He urged community leaders and other stakeholders to help in tracking down the arsonists.

Bello said: “As I speak, arrests have been made. The FCT Police Commissioner has informed me. Those who participated and carried out the attacks will face the wrath of the law. We will ensure that is done.

“They are getting more intelligence and in the coming days, more culprits are expected to be arrested. We will ensure that the Territory is peaceful and that no resident is killed or property destroyed.”

He said a committee has been set up to entertain complaints from those who incurred losses in order for them to be compensated.

“We have seen the level of damage and I must admit that it is unfortunate. However, a committee has been set up to look at all the issues. Those who lost anything should approach the committee.

“Compensations will be paid to those who have genuine cases. All the issues will be resolved as soon as possible. We call on everyone to live together and avoid anything that will lead to any disturbance.”

