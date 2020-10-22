EndSARS Fake News: Nigerians in Diaspora seek withdrawal of statements by the United Nations, US

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG), Ohio, United States, have called on the United Nation, United States, United Kingdom and other nations to withdraw their statements that appeared to taunt the Nigerian government over the Lekki tollgate shooting.

With overwhelming evidence now rubbishing supposed massacre in Lagos State, the NDMG said it is logical for the international community to apologise to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group made this known in a statement signed by its President, Erasmus Kuti on Friday.

Like the rest of the world, the NDMG admitted that it reacted with disgust over the alleged shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters by the Nigerian Army.

However, it said that sentiment changed after the actual picture of the incident surfaced.

According to the group, the peddlers of the fake news carefully “planned, selected, manipulated and curated the photographs and videos that were used to mislead key decision-makers across the globe”.

While mourning lives lost in the violence that erupted afterwards, the NDMG said all actors in the ugly saga must be held to book.

The group said the country has been the hapless victim of fake news, hence the need for nations to withdraw their earlier statements.

