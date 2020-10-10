Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

As the EndSARS protest rages on, ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Khafi Kareem has offered to assist the Nigeria Police Force with her over 10 years experience of policing abroad to see an end to the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit under the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

Khafi, a Metropolitan Police Officer in the United States, who appeared on the Nigerian version of Big Brother made her offer known on Saturday while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to EndSARS protesters.

The President had on Saturday addressed angry protesters across the country who are demanding for the dissolution of SARS following the alleged harassment and extrajudicial killings of citizens by its officers.

In his address, Buhari called for calm, promising the reformation of the entire force to end police brutality.#EndSARS: Ex-BBNaija housemate, Khafi offers to assist NPF with her over 10 years experience of policing abroad

He said “I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.

“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, & ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience & calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

“The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”

Khafi responded to the president’s tweet by saying “Dear Mr President, if this is so I would like to offer my 10 years+ experience of policing abroad and share ideas I have w/ @policeng on how we can make #EndSARS a reality. Until then I will continue to join my fellow Nigerians in peaceful protest until we see change.”

The #EndSARS hashtag gained global momentum on social media platforms, especially Twitter with over 10 million tweets on Friday.

