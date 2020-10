Kindly Share This Story:



By Idowu Bankole

Hundreds of Youths have on Tuesday, taken to the streets in Owerri to protest against the alleged extortion and brutality by men of the Nigerian Police in the state.

The protesters are demanding among other things, an end to the visible brutality and constant harassment by police officers in Owerri, Imo state.

