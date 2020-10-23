EndSARS: EEDC raises alarm over disruption of its operations in southeast zone

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

The Enugu Electricity and Distribution Company, EEDC, southeast zone, Friday raised alarm over what it described as disruption of its operations within the southeast zone of the country.

The Company which noted that the development was caused by the ongoing unrest/protests in different parts of the zone assured the general public that as soon as normalcy returns, all outstanding faults will be cleared and supply restored. In a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh explained that the “Activities of the EEDC technical and maintenance teams have been disrupted as a result of unsafe working environment occasioned by the ongoing unrest/protests across parts of the southeast states where we operate.” READ ALSO: New electricity tariff doesn’t apply to all customers ― EEDC According to the statement: “We are however closely monitoring the situation, and as soon as normalcy returns, all outstanding faults will be cleared and supply restored.

“In view of this, several reported faults affecting supply to our esteemed customers are yet to be attended to, as lives of our personnel are under threat, and as a result, their safety is not guaranteed.

“We are however aware and concerned of the untold inconveniences this situation has caused our customers who are currently out of supply, understanding how critical electricity is to everyone, especially as most people are staying safe at home due to the imposed curfew and unrest.

“Safety and safe environment are aspects of our operation that we do not compromise, as they allow our field staff to efficiently carry out their duties without fear. We are however closely monitoring the situation, and as soon as normalcy returns, all outstanding faults will be cleared and supply restored.

“We, therefore, regret the inconveniences this situation has caused our esteemed customers and assure them of EEDC’s commitment towards delivering improved services. Let’s stay safe.”

