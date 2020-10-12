ENDSARS: Don’t leave Nigeria same way Mugabe left Zimbabwe – Atuma tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Pascal Atuma, Canadian-Nigerian Actor, Screenwriter, Film Producer, and Director has urged Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the cries of the masses, heed to their requests and not to leave the country the same way late President Robert Gabriel Mugabe led and left the people of Zimbabwe.

Joining his voice to the #EndSARS protest currently championed by concerned Nigerian youths; at home and diaspora, Atuma described the movement as a timely intervention.

In a video message released Monday from his base in the North American country, Atuma, who also is the CEO/Chairman TABIC Record Label however commended President Muhammadu Buhari for acceding to the call for disbandment of the Police special unit, while calling on him to use this opportunity to write his name in good by leaving a legacy that many generations will be proud of.

READ ALSO:

“President Muhammadu Buhari, you have done well by listening to the masses but use this as a starting point for other great things that you can do. Do not leave Nigeria the way Mugabe left Zimbabwe. We don’t want the type to Zimbabwe, Mugabe left for his children, grandchildren and the citizens. You (Buhari) have two years left to work, use it as a starting point to leave a legacy. So that when all is said and done, few years down the road, when people remember Muhammadu Buhari, they would say he was the one that ended SARS. He also ended lack of power (electricity) in Nigeria. He is the one that built roads, airport. He also the one that started paying teachers well. He also built good hospital and revived health system in Nigeria.”

The renowned filmmaker as well commended Nigerians for speaking with one voice about the excesses of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police.

He described the moves as positive steps Nigeria needed to change some of the challenges slowing down the progress and development of the country.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all the Nigerian youths that went out there and protested peacefully to end SARS (Special Anti Robbery Squad). It was time and the time you all are doing it is perfect,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: