EndSARS: Despite the setback, Nigeria will be great again – Edo community leader

BENIN CITY – AS the EndSARS demonstration across the country takes a violent dimension climaxing in the use of firearms by the military against demonstrators in Lagos State and the seeming hijack of the protest in Edo state and other states by suspected hoodlums, a community leader in Edo state, Eghosa Agbonifo has condemned the fearful dimension the protests have assumed.

A statement he issued in Benin City blamed the seeming insensitivity of the federal government to the plight of the people especially the youth which he said constitute over 40 per cent of the country’s population as the reason for the unrest.

While criticising the killing of innocent citizens, he condemned the hijack of the demonstration by suspected hoodlums.

He said: “If the federal government has been sensitive to the yearnings of many Nigerians I don’t think we would have gotten to this unfortunate situation.

“inasmuch as I condemn the attempts by hoodlums to hijack the peaceful demonstration like we have seen in Edo state, Lagos and other states, it is morally and constitutionally wrong for soldiers to kill citizens of the country they are paid to protect.

“How do one explain that soldiers pointed their guns at unharmed young people and shoot at them? How can a government deploy armed forces against her own citizens from who the same government derives its power? It is unheard of, it is uncalled for in a democracy.

“Of course I am totally against what happened in Edo state with the release of prisoners, convicts and people with all manner of criminal records back to the society.

“I also strongly condemn the destruction of police stations.

“These are obviously not the intention of the young people protesting police brutality and calling for good governance. If actually the government in power has been doing the right thing, the Nigerian youths will not rise up against the state.

“Government should ensure compensation for the families of the victims of this struggle to assuage their pains of losing their lives one who can never be replaced with anything”

