EndSARS: CUPP advises Buhari to connect with youths

…Demands independent panel of inquiry into extra judicial killings

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Coalition of United Political Parries, CUPP, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to take all necessary steps to connect with the Nigerian youth in order to understand their pulse.

The National Secretary of CUPP, High Chief Peter Ameh, who gave the advice in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja, argued that such steps will help to tame the ugly events arising from the youths’ restiveness being experienced in the country.

Chief Ameh also charged the 36 State Governors to be proactive and immediately champion security of lives and property of citizens within their respective States.

Ameh, who was immediate past President of the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria , IPAC, condemned the unlawful killings of innocent Nigerians as well as law enforcement agents across the Country.

Noting that jungle justice stand condemned, he said, ”It is indeed of great concern that lives of innocent Nigerians could be so easily taken away without recourse to the law and due process”.

”These killings of innocent citizens as well as law enforcement agents and destruction of public and private property across the States of the federation does not, in any way, define who we are as a people.

”These recent occurrences are a clear sign of failure of government and the urgent need for a revisitation of the Nation’s structural architecture to make it viable and sustainable.

”Our youths have remained united in their collective resolve for a decent standard of living as well as their struggle for a well reformed Police force.

”I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take all necessary steps needed to reconnect with the Nigerian Youths and understand the pulse of the Nigerian people.

”I urge all State Governors to be proactive and immediately champion security of lives and property of citizens within their respective States.

”Being the most populous black Nation in the world and the great giant of the African continent, I remain very optimistic that Nigeria will once again rise to occupy her rightful place amongst committee of nations. ”

