EndSARS: CSO writes US Govt to place visa ban on Oyo Police boss

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Monday, wrote to the United States Government to place visa ban on the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, over alleged extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses.

According to the letter addressed to the US Ambassador to Nigeria, with the subject ‘An Urgent Appeal For Visa Ban on the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu and Members of His Family’ signed by the Convener, CN, Deji Adeyanju, said the call for a visa ban on the Police boss was as a result of his handling of protesters of the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Oyo State recently.

The letter reads in part, “We write to urgently appeal to the United States of America and other development partners of Nigeria to place a visa restriction on the Commissioner for Police of Oyo State, Nwachuwu Enwonwu, and members of his family over his handling of the ongoing #EndSARS protest which has led to extrajudicial killings and several human right violations in the State.”

The letter also decried the actions of the Police over alleged violation of human rights despite the ban placed on SARS on Sunday by the Inspector General of Police.

“Despite the pronouncement of the ban yesterday on the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), rights violations have continued in the country especially in Oyo state, and another citizen was killed there. Freedom of assembling which is one of the pillars of democracy is now almost a crime in Nigeria”, the letter pointed.

The group concluded by appealing to US government to grant its request on the grounds of using the visa restriction as deterrent to human rights abusers.

“If this request is granted, it will serve as a deterrent to others who continue to toe the line of violating citizen’s rights.”

