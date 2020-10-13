EndSARS: Commercial activities down in Osogbo, Ife as protesters take over

Kindly Share This Story:

Demands IGP’s resignation, carries coffin with Buhari’s image

Attacks fire service personnel, vehicle

Shina Abubakar -Osogbo

Commercial activities were on Tuesday paralysed in some parts of Osogbo and Ile-Ife as youth agitating against police brutality shut the popular Olaiya junction in the state capital, turning it into a dancing stage

The protesters, who were coordinated by members of RevolutionNow movement commenced their protest from Old Garage and blocked the Olaiya junction shutting vehicular movement around the axis around 10am also carried a coffin bearing the picture of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The coffin was carried from Olaiya to Okefia and returned to Olaiya through Old-Garage.

Motorists were forced to divert to other roads in a bid to avoid the Olaiya junction which links major business districts in the state, while the protesters turn the event into a dancing carnival as a DJ converted a police stand to music shade.

Addressing journalists, Osun state Coordinator of RevolutionNow movement, Olawale Bakare said parts of their demands is the immediate resignation of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu for supervising the killings of Nigerians by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“Under this IGP a lot of killings by SARS operatives happened and he could not called them to order nor prosecute such officers and bring them to justice For that singular reason, we demand the resignation of Muhammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police.

“Also, all officers that were involved in the brutality and killing of our youths should be brought to book and be publicly prosecuted so that we can see that justice is done.

“They have come out to attack peaceful protesters with ammunition in Surulere and in Ogbomoso, as well as other parts of Nigeria we are protesting for their sake, we want justice, we want their family to be compensated and all officers involved be prosecuted and jailed. What we are saying here today is that we don’t want audio ban. They have been using big words like disband, dissolved and others, we don’t want that” he said.

The protesters, however, attacked a federal fire service vehicle that forced it way through the barricade placed on the road at the junction, smashing its windscreen before the driver manouvered his way.

Meanwhile protesters also thronged the streets of Ile-Ife and Ilesa demanding for an end to police brutality.

Protesters in Ile-Ife lockdown the town, having converged at Obafemi Awolowo University main gate from where they proceeded to Mayfair, thereby creating gridlock in the ancient town.

