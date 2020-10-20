EndSARS: Buhari, Defense Minister, CDS meet in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – AS the nationwide protest against police brutality especially the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force, continues, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin and the Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd) , at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting, as at the time of filing this report, was not made public, sources within the State House hinted that it may not be unconnected to the escalating violence trailing the #EndSARS protests.

Recall that the protests embarked upon by mostly the youths had in the last two days degenerated into bloody violence in different parts of the country, leaving many dead and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

What started as a genuine protest has been infiltrated by hoodlums, who not only attack the protesters but also destroy and loot property.

President Buhari and State Governors had been taking steps to meet the initial five-point demand of the protesters, the actions have refused to be doused, generating new demands daily.

The President on Monday said that the youths have the fundamental rights to protest and make demands from their leaders, he advised that they should not allow their genuine concerns to be hijacked by hoodlums.

President Buhari appealed to #EndSARS protesters to give the federal government time to address their demands as the team set up has already gone to work.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, who disclosed this to journalists after meeting with the President said that Buhari at the meeting said that the youths of the country have spoken and that he has heard and he has since gone to work for the youths of our country.

He assured that the reforms he promised were met, adding that he would make sure that the reforms were long-lasting and that the reforms will deliver for the country a police force that we will be proud of.

