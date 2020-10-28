EndSARS: BON, NBC disagree over N9m fine on broadcast stations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria, BON has disagreed with the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC over N9 million fine slammed on three broadcast media stations, demanding for withdrawal of the sanction.

Recall that NBC had recently slammed an N3 million fine on each of the broadcast media stations, Africa Independent Television, AIT, Channels TV and Arise TV for what was described as “unprofessional EndSARS Broadcast”.

The BON Chairman, Sa’a Ibrahim while reacting to the sanction in a press statement made available to newsmen in Kano, demanded the immediate withdrawal of the fines pending when the media stations were accorded fair hearing to warrant such sanction.

Hajia Ibrahim said procedure of issuing a query to the media stations to enable them to respond was not followed before the sanction.

According to her, “The BON is again saddened at the recent sanction on Africa Independent Television, AIT, Channels TV and Arise TV that was announced by the National Broadcasting Commission on “unprofessional EndSARS Broadcast”.

“We kindly request that the sanctions on the stations be withdrawn immediately pending on the formal responses by the stations.

“As citizens, public and private entities on a democratic system of government like Nigeria, it is believed that applications of laws have its procedures and steps before reaching a final conclusion.

“BON wishes to call on the NBC to issue a formal query to each of the stations involved and give stipulated period to formally respond before taking action.

“We also appeal to NBC to be more flexible in its application of sanctions, more so in this crisis period.

“We strongly believe in Democracy where citizens and entities are given fair hearing and justice, peace and unity are preached and practised,” the BON Chairman however maintained.

