EndSARS: Benin monarch lauds Buhari’s intervention, commiserates with bereaved families

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, yesterday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention in the EndSARS protest that has led to the destruction of property and death of some innocent Nigerian youths across the country.

He also commiserated with the families of those who died in the process of the demonstrations across the country but said Buhari’s intervention doused the tension the protests had generated.

The monarch gave this commendation when he received the Minister of State for Budget and NationalPlanning, Clement Agba in his palace in Benin City.

Ewuare II said “the president has heard their demands and he would act on them accordingly they should give him some time to act on them.”

The royal father, thanked the president for approving the construction of railway line that would pass through the Benin axis which he said would boost socio-economic activities in the state and also ease the means of transportations in the state.

Earlier, the Minister said he was in the to carry out the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari who has asked all the ministers to go to their various states to have a meeting with the stakeholders and get their views and suggestions on the state of the nation.

