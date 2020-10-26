ENDSARS: Begin empowerment of youths, ex-militant leader urges Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Coordinator of the Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to atone for the death of peaceful protesters across the country through massive empowerment for the Nigerian youths.

He submitted that the President should humbly accept responsibility for the incidences of violence visited upon nation and her citizens recently and draw the youths closer as he (Buhari) is the father of the nation.

Eshanekpe stated this in Abuja on Monday at the end of stakeholders meeting.

The Urhobo-born ex-militant leader, who is also the President, National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDEA called on criminal elements who are allegedly engaged in brigandage and outright criminalities to stop vandalism and looting of private property forthwith so as not to erode the gains recorded by genuine #ENDSARS protesters, who put their lives on the line to achieve a new Nigeria where police brutality and inhuman treatment of citizens will be a thing of the past.

According to the former warlord, the time has also come for leadership to emerge from the ranks of the #ENDSARS protesters who he noted were mainly Nigerian youths who desire better life in an equitable nation where justice reigns.

He added that the Nigerians were legitimately demanding care from their government who seems careless about the plight of an average citizen stating that the #endsars is a philosophy that will live across generations and a movement that cannot be killed by any brute force.

The emerging leadership of the #ENDSARS Movement, Eshanekpe stressed, should engage the authorities to drive home their demands by following up with the current administration into implementing all it has acceded to from the protesters’ charter of demands, which represents the desires of all Nigerians across ages.

He urged the president to engage and empower the Nigerian youths meaningfully and favourably too stressing that the youths all over the world are leaders of tomorrow and that the so much taunted tomorrow, starts today.

He concluded that the president should appoint youths into his cabinet and in other areas where they can unlock their God-given potentials.

Kindly Share This Story: