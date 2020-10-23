EndSARS: Banks, commercial activities shut at Nsukka over security threat

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu, Nsukka

Banks, petrol stations and other commercial activities were on Friday, shut at the university town of Nsukka, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State following intelligence report which alleged that some hoodlums were paid to hijack EndSARS protest earlier scheduled to hold in the metropolis today to cause mayhem.

Even Ogige Market, the only major market in the city was shut and traders ordered to stay away from the facility.

It was gathered that the paid hoodlums were given orders to torch the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, the Ogige Nsukka Market and other major facilities in the district, prompting the youths to call-off the planned protest which was to happen today.

This is even as the university community is jittery over the influx of soldiers at Ikenga Hotels, also in Nsukka metropolis, which the management of the hospitality business has said it was unconnected with the planned protest.

Meanwhile, the president of the Nsukka Youths General Assembly, NYGA, Comrade Roy Ekwueme, has called on the youths of the district to desist from any act of destruction during the ongoing protest in the country geared towards reforming the Nigeria Police Force.

Ekwueme, while urging the youths of the district to shun today’s planned protest, also said “Though peaceful assembly and movement remains inalienable rights of our people, it is pertinent we try to avert chaos and anarchy before it consumes us all.

“The security reports available to me now is that hoodlums, thugs and other criminal elements have started trooping in from neighbouring border states to loot and destroy UNN, Ogige Market and our beloved Nsukka people.

“Nsukka youths are hereby urged to stay home and shun any form of protest. We cannot afford to provide an opportunity for enemies of our society to destroy our only home.

“Nsukka Youths General Assembly directs all her members, all the youth bodies in Enugu North Senatorial District, all affiliate youth bodies and all people and friends of goodwill not to participate in anything protest on Friday.”

As the protest was not observed, Vanguard noticed heavy presence of security personnel around UNN’s entrance and exit gates and other strategic locations in the district, even as human and vehicular traffics were drastically reduced.

At the time of filing this report, the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Barr. Cosmas Ugwueze and other principal staff of the local government were seen moving round Ogige Market to ensure that the facility was shut from any form of commercial activities.

Vanguard

