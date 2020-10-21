EndSARS: Ask your children to represent Nigeria in coming games, John Ogu tells politicians

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu, has described the ongoing onslaught of #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria as devastating.

John Ogun, on his verified Twitter handle, also tweeted that “The Politicians should ask their children to go and represent Nigeria in the next @NGSuperEagles @thenff upcoming games.”

He expressed his sadness with broken heart emoji.

The Politicians should asked their children to go and represent Nigeria in the next @NGSuperEagles , @thenff upcoming games . 💔💔💔 — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) October 20, 2020

Nigerian youths for about 13 consecutive days have taken to streets across the most populous black nation in the world to protest the extrajudicial killings of members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The unit has since been banned by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and a Special Weapon and Tactics team, SWAT, was formed, but the due to loss of faith in the government, protesters wanted more actions.

The protests were, however, hijacked by thugs which the peaceful protest degenerated into the death of many protesters across Nigeria, prison breaks in Edo State, killing of policemen, burning of several police stations among other things.

