EndSARS: ANEEJ expresses support for total police reforms

Says no to violence perpetrated by hoodlums

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Monday, expressed support for total reformation of the Nigerian Police system as #EndSARS protests continue to rage across the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, ANEEJ, Rev David Ogolor, where the organization made its position known that government should carry out reform in all ramifications of the police system and not just only dissolve F-SARS and introduce SWAT within days.

The organization also condemned the actions of some youths it described as unscrupulous elements who have brought violence into the protest and also carried attacks on genuine protesters.

The statement reads in part, “ANEEJ will continue to support the call for a comprehensive Police reform and the broad demands of the EndSARS campaign but we strongly condemn the violence carried out by some unscrupulous groups which has resulted in the burning of the Police stations in Benin City.

“We also condemned the breaking into the prisons to set free prisoners. The action is unacceptable and it does not represent the overall objectives of the struggle to reform the Nigerian Police.”

The statement also called on security agencies to carry out thorough investigations into the jailbreak incident in Edo State and other atrocities hoodlums have indulged themselves and punish whoever is culpable.

“We call on the security agencies to carry out an investigation and ensure those involved are brought to justice.”

The statement advised young people in the EndSARS struggle not to derail from their objectives nor allow anybody or group hijack the good course of the protest to achieve selfish political gains.

“We urge millions of youths currently involved in the campaign to end police impunity and brutality to remain faithful to their campaign and they should avoid actions that will undermine the goal of our campaign”, it added.

