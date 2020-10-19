ENDSARS: Akeredolu sets up panel of judicial inquiry in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the constitution of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into all complaints by members of the public on alleged illegal activities of officers of Nigeria Police Force in Ondo State.

The decision of the State Government was in line with the decision taken at the last virtual National Executive Council meeting held on Friday, 16th October 2020.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo said members of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry include Hon. Justice Salisu Adesola Sidiq (Rtd) High Court Judge – Chairperson, Mrs Banke Olobae representative of Civil Society Groups – MemberI, Ifeanyi Odilie representative of Civil Society Group – Member, Mr Samuel Adetuyit Rtd. Commissioner of Police – Member, Mr Oluyemi Fasipe Youth Representative – Member, Mr Leo Ologune representative of the office of the state Attorney-General – Member, Sunday Oyewolee representative from the National Human Rights Commission – Member and Mr Lanre Amuda – Secretary

The terms of reference of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry include to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extrajudicial killings by the police in Ondo State, o evaluate evidence and draw a conclusion on the validity of complaints, to recommend compensation and other remedial measures; and to carry out any other assignment that may be deemed necessary pursuant to this purpose.

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry has six months to conclude its assignment and submit its report.

The statement said the members of the Panel of Inquiry will be inaugurated on Tuesday, 20th October, by 1 pm.

