EndSARS: Adamu Garba threatens to sue Twitter CEO if…

By David Royal

A former presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, Thursday threatened to sue Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey for supporting the #EndSARS protest.

Adamu in a Tweet said if the protest continues to evolve into disorder explained that Jack’s tweet calling for support against disbanded SARS was a needless interference and that endorsing a link for donation to the movement was capable of pushing the situation beyond Nigeria’s overstretched security management.

Jack Dorsey, Wednesday night took to his Twitter handle to solicit support for Nigerian protesters seeking an end to Police brutality and calling for reforms.

While retweeting a tweet from the Feminist Coalition informing people of the modes by which contributions can be made, Jack tweeted, “Donate via Bitcoin to help #EndSARS,”

Reacting to this, Adamu Garba tweeted

“Dear @jack, It’ll do you a lot more good if you stay away from Nigerian Politics. You should know that the so-called #EndSARS protest have transformed into political agitation, capable of breaking law & order in our country. You should not be a moral & financial sponsor to this.

“I can see you are even sharing a link for people to donate money for this protest, an event capable of escalation beyond our already overstretched security management. If this protest continued to evolved into disorder (hopefully not). As a Nigerian citizen, we’ll meet in court:”

