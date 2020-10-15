Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

#EndSARS: Adamu Garba threatens to sue Twitter CEO if…

On 9:44 amIn SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:
Adamu Garba threatens to sue Twitter CEO for supporting #EndSARS campaign
The CEO of IPI Solutions Nigeria Ltd and 2019 APC Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Garba,

By David Royal

A former presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, Thursday threatened to sue Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey for supporting the #EndSARS protest.

Adamu in a Tweet said if the protest continues to evolve into disorder explained that Jack’s tweet calling for support against disbanded SARS was a needless interference and that endorsing a link for donation to the movement was capable of pushing the situation beyond Nigeria’s overstretched security management.

Jack Dorsey, Wednesday night took to his Twitter handle to solicit support for Nigerian protesters seeking an end to Police brutality and calling for reforms.

READ ALSO: ENDSARS Protests: Army warns subversive elements to desist from anti-democratic acts

While retweeting a tweet from the Feminist Coalition informing people of the modes by which contributions can be made, Jack tweeted, “Donate via Bitcoin to help #EndSARS,”

Reacting to this, Adamu Garba tweeted

“Dear @jack, It’ll do you a lot more good if you stay away from Nigerian Politics. You should know that the so-called #EndSARS protest have transformed into political agitation, capable of breaking law & order in our country. You should not be a moral & financial sponsor to this.

“I can see you are even sharing a link for people to donate money for this protest, an event capable of escalation beyond our already overstretched security management. If this protest continued to evolved into disorder (hopefully not). As a Nigerian citizen, we’ll meet in court:”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!